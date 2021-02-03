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16th Amendment Ratified: A Date Which will Live in Infamy
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367 views • February 03, 2021
On Feb 3, 1913, the 16th Amendment was ratified, setting the foundation for the income tax and the monster state we live under today. Learn some of the essential backstory - and 5 big lessons for the future of liberty.
Path to Liberty: February 3, 2021
Path to Liberty: February 3, 2021
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