Ep.263 | Has anyone found a way to reclaim their living status officially?

This question was asked in the comments section on a video

I put on Bitchute. This is my response.





Has anyone found a way to reclaim their living status officially? I've seen people trying all sorts of things but never have it accepted, they just get ignored.









I responded as follows:

Could this be because the system can only recognise its own creation, the legal fiction, and thus dead things? Do you need the dead system to recognise you, as a living being? Could the dead system be convinced somehow that its fiction, its creation, is now actually alive? If the legal fiction, the person, can only ever be a legal fiction (owned by them), is the answer not in trying to insist it should never have been created, nor trying to claim that it is yours, but instead in learning how to use it as little as possible and interact with the system that requires its use as little as possible, as hard and challenging as that may be? If the system created the dead legal fiction, are you obligated to use it 24/7? Or just in transactions with the enormous dead system? There is a price to pay for using their name, their person in their system, and the price is getting bigger all the time.





Would you eventually be able to look for and find a growing number of ways to conduct yourself outside the dead system, just living your life interacting with other living beings? Helping to educate others who are open to the idea? Can you learn how to notice when you find it necessary to, or get coerced into, using your person with the interactions you feel you must make with the system that works with persons? Can we eventually, with desire and effort, create new systems that allow us to behave with each other in truth and honour as the living beings that we are and not continue to pour energy into this death cult, and thus eventually no longer be required to use its creation, the person, in the normal conduct of our lives?





