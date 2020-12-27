Miles Guo: The “Wills” incident of VOG involves the high-ranking agents sent by the CCP. If anyone asks the fellow-fighters to write wills, I will fight them to the end.

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12/25/2020郭先生直播：VOG”遗书”事件涉及共产党派来的高官特务；任何人叫战友写遗书，都会跟他们干到底；在这个问题上，只有战友的利益排第1位；爆料革命绝不允许拉帮结派，搞小团伙
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan