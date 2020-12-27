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Miles Guo: The “Wills” incident of VOG involves the high-ranking agents sent by the CCP. If anyone asks the fellow-fighters to write wills, I will fight them to the end.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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29 views • December 27, 2020
Miles Guo: The “Wills” incident of VOG involves the high-ranking agents sent by the CCP. If anyone asks the fellow-fighters to write wills, I will fight them to the end. Regarding this issue, only the interests of the fellow-fighters prevail. The Whistleblowers’ Movement does not tolerate the formation of group of bullies or gangs
12/25/2020郭先生直播：VOG”遗书”事件涉及共产党派来的高官特务；任何人叫战友写遗书，都会跟他们干到底；在这个问题上，只有战友的利益排第1位；爆料革命绝不允许拉帮结派，搞小团伙
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan
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trumpwarroombioweaponccpbiowarfarehongkongguilianicovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinestevebannonhcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimengdryannfsc
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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