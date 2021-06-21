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Cue The Marines: Anchors Aweigh [21.06.2021]
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130 views • June 21, 2021
Note: My 'timeline' hashtags in being 'Waking Up' sicne jan 2020:
#5G #Event201 #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #5GTestland #Pengeskabelsen #ID2020 #DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip #RFID (Radio-Frequency-IDentification
#BillGates) #OwnPatent666 #Biohacking #Depopulation #FALLOFCABAL #JanetOssebaard #OUTOFSHADOWSOFFICIAL2020 #PizzaGate
#PizzaGate: The Documentary (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6296086/
#Pedophilia, #Cannibalism, the #Clinton and #Obama Government Crime Ring 2016
Documentary, 2016, #ritual #abuse, #coup, #Podesta emails, #rigged election, #presidential race,
#Wikileaks, #rape, #torture, #pizza code, #FBI, #investigation, #Pieczenik, #PEDOPHILE #NETWORK,
#FILES #ARCHIVE, #PizzaGate, #Pedophiles, #International #Network, #Child #Sex #Slaves, #Human ##Trafficking,
Pedophilia, Jeffrey Epstein, Elite, Politicians, Clinton Foundation, Soros, Comet, ping pong,
#cannibalism, #art #collection, #Podesta #art #collection, #Podestas, #Podesta #group, #SpiritCooking,
#witchcraft, #Beyond Borders, #Terasol, #Besta Pizza, #Bucks, #James Alefantis, #Comet #pingpong,
corruption, #Big Cheese LLC, #Satanism, #Occult, #Barack , #LGBT, #handkerchief code, #leaked emails
https://youtu.be/oKNSUXM-k3c
#PizzaGate
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/13-essential-data-points-pizzagate-pedophilia-allegations/
https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@titusfrost/pizzagate-the-documentary-podesta-s-emails-lead-to-pedophilia-involving-obama-clintons-doj-and-the-dnc
Email scandal of Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Manager John Podesta and compare it to other high profile cases throughout recent history.
https://youtu.be/7XMoejT3lKs
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/twitter-child-sex-porn-ring-17071961
NY Times defending Pedophilia:
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/10/06/opinion/pedophilia-a-disorder-not-a-crime.html?_r=0
The media is trying to cover this up.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/21/technology/fact-check-this-pizzeria-is-not-a-child-trafficking-site.html?_r=1&;referer=http://m.facebook.com/¨
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jwa8Rwgyq38a/
https://archive.org/details/PizzaGateDocumentaries1
Adrenochrome The Elite’s Super Drug (Feb 22 2018)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Adrenochrome+&;t=hk&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgSfwwiTlb8N8dLCXyZaULX2yHekptM2y
https://youtu.be/hx7qy7jMH5o
https://www.disclose.tv/adrenochrome-the-secret-drug-all-the-illuminati-use-324656
#Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
#Vaxxed2: The People's Truth (2019)
#DOSED - Life is full of choices (2019)
'Order Out of Chaos' - The Hidden Doctrine of 2020 (Full Documentary)
JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
And it are more... Ant it's all here on my channel, started on Bitchute when my YouYube channel gor deleted.
Created 1 year, 1 month ago.
1081 videos
1560 subscribers
334640 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
-
Vor Fader, du som er i himlene!
Helliget blive dit navn,
komme dit rige,
ske din vilje
som i himlen således også på jorden;
giv os i dag vort daglige brød,
og forlad os vor skyld,
som også vi forlader vore skyldnere,
og led os ikke ind i fristelse,
men fri os fra det onde.
For dit er Riget og magten og æren i evighed!
Amen.
--
www.cuethemarines.com
www.rumble.com/c/CtM
www.donorbox.org/CtM
Cue The Marines
1336 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g3PkG0ol9tgs/
#5G #Event201 #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #5GTestland #Pengeskabelsen #ID2020 #DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip #RFID (Radio-Frequency-IDentification
#BillGates) #OwnPatent666 #Biohacking #Depopulation #FALLOFCABAL #JanetOssebaard #OUTOFSHADOWSOFFICIAL2020 #PizzaGate
#PizzaGate: The Documentary (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6296086/
#Pedophilia, #Cannibalism, the #Clinton and #Obama Government Crime Ring 2016
Documentary, 2016, #ritual #abuse, #coup, #Podesta emails, #rigged election, #presidential race,
#Wikileaks, #rape, #torture, #pizza code, #FBI, #investigation, #Pieczenik, #PEDOPHILE #NETWORK,
#FILES #ARCHIVE, #PizzaGate, #Pedophiles, #International #Network, #Child #Sex #Slaves, #Human ##Trafficking,
Pedophilia, Jeffrey Epstein, Elite, Politicians, Clinton Foundation, Soros, Comet, ping pong,
#cannibalism, #art #collection, #Podesta #art #collection, #Podestas, #Podesta #group, #SpiritCooking,
#witchcraft, #Beyond Borders, #Terasol, #Besta Pizza, #Bucks, #James Alefantis, #Comet #pingpong,
corruption, #Big Cheese LLC, #Satanism, #Occult, #Barack , #LGBT, #handkerchief code, #leaked emails
https://youtu.be/oKNSUXM-k3c
#PizzaGate
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/13-essential-data-points-pizzagate-pedophilia-allegations/
https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@titusfrost/pizzagate-the-documentary-podesta-s-emails-lead-to-pedophilia-involving-obama-clintons-doj-and-the-dnc
Email scandal of Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Manager John Podesta and compare it to other high profile cases throughout recent history.
https://youtu.be/7XMoejT3lKs
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/twitter-child-sex-porn-ring-17071961
NY Times defending Pedophilia:
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/10/06/opinion/pedophilia-a-disorder-not-a-crime.html?_r=0
The media is trying to cover this up.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/21/technology/fact-check-this-pizzeria-is-not-a-child-trafficking-site.html?_r=1&;referer=http://m.facebook.com/¨
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jwa8Rwgyq38a/
https://archive.org/details/PizzaGateDocumentaries1
Adrenochrome The Elite’s Super Drug (Feb 22 2018)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Adrenochrome+&;t=hk&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgSfwwiTlb8N8dLCXyZaULX2yHekptM2y
https://youtu.be/hx7qy7jMH5o
https://www.disclose.tv/adrenochrome-the-secret-drug-all-the-illuminati-use-324656
#Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
#Vaxxed2: The People's Truth (2019)
#DOSED - Life is full of choices (2019)
'Order Out of Chaos' - The Hidden Doctrine of 2020 (Full Documentary)
JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
And it are more... Ant it's all here on my channel, started on Bitchute when my YouYube channel gor deleted.
Created 1 year, 1 month ago.
1081 videos
1560 subscribers
334640 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
-
Vor Fader, du som er i himlene!
Helliget blive dit navn,
komme dit rige,
ske din vilje
som i himlen således også på jorden;
giv os i dag vort daglige brød,
og forlad os vor skyld,
som også vi forlader vore skyldnere,
og led os ikke ind i fristelse,
men fri os fra det onde.
For dit er Riget og magten og æren i evighed!
Amen.
--
www.cuethemarines.com
www.rumble.com/c/CtM
www.donorbox.org/CtM
Cue The Marines
1336 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g3PkG0ol9tgs/
Keywords
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