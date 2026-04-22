This isn't a Republic. It's a Coup.

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America was built on a foundation that constitutional violations are a deadly disease. Give government an inch - they’ll take a few thousand miles and they’ll never stop. Before too long, it’ll get to a place where they’re just eating us alive: Our rights. Our money And everything in between. On this Episode, it’s the ancient Roman maxim behind the American Revolution.
Path to Liberty: April 22, 2026