BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Prik mij maar lek' vaccinatie symposium
Moerstaal
Moerstaal
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • July 29, 2020
Door Frankema, 24 april 2020

Presentatie Door Frankema (Vaccin Vrij) tijdens het door ons Centrum Zonnewijzer (ism Guido Jonkers van https://www.wanttoknow.nl/) georganiseerde 'Prik Mij Maar Lek' vaccinatie symposium een paar jaar terug. Zie ook de presentatie van (helaas veel te vroeg overleden en zeer gerespecteerde) arts Hans Moolenburgh Sr. tijdens dit symposium hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzHNaauCVIU, de presentatie van Desiree Rover hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhvzTKcLNNk en mijn presentatie die dag hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amkh8FEnqdU. Zie ook de door mij georganiseerde en geproduceerde Tv-dialoog 'De Waarheid Over Vaccinaties' (met o.a. Door Frankema als mijn tafelgast) hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5oVnDzxeJA.

Blij met deze boeiende, menselijke en verbindende benadering van Door Frankema, die vooral veel (twijfelende, onzekere, bezorgde) ouders zal helpen om het vaccinatie vraagstuk in zijn geheel goed te kunnen beoordelen! Door Frankema is auteur, spreker, onafhankelijk onderzoeker mbt vaccinatie (on)waarheden (zeker als ervaringsdeskundige) en heeft enorm veel werk verzet met haar stichting Vaccin Vrij. Zie haar boek, artikelen en ga naar: https://stichtingvaccinvrij.nl/ voor nog meer informatie, die levensreddend kan zijn!

Please subscribe to this new channel, since from April 2020 on (for now with URL link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClviG6cS5KEOJShejH9UBsQ), i will be uploading 500+ (previously recorded HealingSoundMovement Radio & TV, check https://www.youtube.com/user/HealingSoundMovement). which will be used for our HealingSoundMovement Music label releases and all soundhealing related matters from now on ) talks, interviews and events.

Not only that, but also all new interviews and other video's related to 'The Human Condition' (from Caterpillar to Butterfly, so everything related to consciousness, awareness and transformation for a 'better world' - all inspiring and empowering news, but also non-fake truth news about what i call the 'Real Reality') will be posted on the new The Human Condition channel!

Contact me (John Consemulder, neuropsychologist, author, research journalist and music/event/radio/Tv producer) at [email protected], or @ linkedin/twitter/facebook (https://www.facebook.com/john.consemulder)

https://stichtingvaccinvrij.nl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheHumanConditionTellAVision/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSV8DW49lg4

Boek

Vaccin vrij!: Ouders, artsen en wetenschappers over vaccins en vaccinvrij opgroeien
https://www.bol.com/nl/p/vaccin-vrij/9200000015493947/
Keywords
nederlandvaccinatiemoerstaaldoor frankemaguido jonkers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

Cassie B.
Google Privacy Policy Update Allows Ad Targeting From Gmail, Drive, and Photos When Linked to Personal Intelligence

Google Privacy Policy Update Allows Ad Targeting From Gmail, Drive, and Photos When Linked to Personal Intelligence

Edison Reed
Former CIA Contractor Arrested by FBI in Classified Information Leak Case

Former CIA Contractor Arrested by FBI in Classified Information Leak Case

Chase Codewell
Lawsuit Seeks to Block ICE Policy Withholding Detainee Locations

Lawsuit Seeks to Block ICE Policy Withholding Detainee Locations

Douglas Harrington
Kim Jong Un Calls for &#8220;World&#8217;s Strongest Armed Forces&#8221; After Sister&#8217;s Border Warning

Kim Jong Un Calls for “World’s Strongest Armed Forces” After Sister’s Border Warning

Garrison Vance
Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy