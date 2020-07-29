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'Prik mij maar lek' vaccinatie symposium
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6 views • July 29, 2020
Door Frankema, 24 april 2020
Presentatie Door Frankema (Vaccin Vrij) tijdens het door ons Centrum Zonnewijzer (ism Guido Jonkers van https://www.wanttoknow.nl/) georganiseerde 'Prik Mij Maar Lek' vaccinatie symposium een paar jaar terug. Zie ook de presentatie van (helaas veel te vroeg overleden en zeer gerespecteerde) arts Hans Moolenburgh Sr. tijdens dit symposium hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzHNaauCVIU, de presentatie van Desiree Rover hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhvzTKcLNNk en mijn presentatie die dag hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amkh8FEnqdU. Zie ook de door mij georganiseerde en geproduceerde Tv-dialoog 'De Waarheid Over Vaccinaties' (met o.a. Door Frankema als mijn tafelgast) hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5oVnDzxeJA.
Blij met deze boeiende, menselijke en verbindende benadering van Door Frankema, die vooral veel (twijfelende, onzekere, bezorgde) ouders zal helpen om het vaccinatie vraagstuk in zijn geheel goed te kunnen beoordelen! Door Frankema is auteur, spreker, onafhankelijk onderzoeker mbt vaccinatie (on)waarheden (zeker als ervaringsdeskundige) en heeft enorm veel werk verzet met haar stichting Vaccin Vrij. Zie haar boek, artikelen en ga naar: https://stichtingvaccinvrij.nl/ voor nog meer informatie, die levensreddend kan zijn!
Please subscribe to this new channel, since from April 2020 on (for now with URL link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClviG6cS5KEOJShejH9UBsQ), i will be uploading 500+ (previously recorded HealingSoundMovement Radio & TV, check https://www.youtube.com/user/HealingSoundMovement). which will be used for our HealingSoundMovement Music label releases and all soundhealing related matters from now on ) talks, interviews and events.
Not only that, but also all new interviews and other video's related to 'The Human Condition' (from Caterpillar to Butterfly, so everything related to consciousness, awareness and transformation for a 'better world' - all inspiring and empowering news, but also non-fake truth news about what i call the 'Real Reality') will be posted on the new The Human Condition channel!
Contact me (John Consemulder, neuropsychologist, author, research journalist and music/event/radio/Tv producer) at [email protected], or @ linkedin/twitter/facebook (https://www.facebook.com/john.consemulder)
https://stichtingvaccinvrij.nl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheHumanConditionTellAVision/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSV8DW49lg4
Boek
Vaccin vrij!: Ouders, artsen en wetenschappers over vaccins en vaccinvrij opgroeien
https://www.bol.com/nl/p/vaccin-vrij/9200000015493947/
Presentatie Door Frankema (Vaccin Vrij) tijdens het door ons Centrum Zonnewijzer (ism Guido Jonkers van https://www.wanttoknow.nl/) georganiseerde 'Prik Mij Maar Lek' vaccinatie symposium een paar jaar terug. Zie ook de presentatie van (helaas veel te vroeg overleden en zeer gerespecteerde) arts Hans Moolenburgh Sr. tijdens dit symposium hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzHNaauCVIU, de presentatie van Desiree Rover hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhvzTKcLNNk en mijn presentatie die dag hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amkh8FEnqdU. Zie ook de door mij georganiseerde en geproduceerde Tv-dialoog 'De Waarheid Over Vaccinaties' (met o.a. Door Frankema als mijn tafelgast) hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5oVnDzxeJA.
Blij met deze boeiende, menselijke en verbindende benadering van Door Frankema, die vooral veel (twijfelende, onzekere, bezorgde) ouders zal helpen om het vaccinatie vraagstuk in zijn geheel goed te kunnen beoordelen! Door Frankema is auteur, spreker, onafhankelijk onderzoeker mbt vaccinatie (on)waarheden (zeker als ervaringsdeskundige) en heeft enorm veel werk verzet met haar stichting Vaccin Vrij. Zie haar boek, artikelen en ga naar: https://stichtingvaccinvrij.nl/ voor nog meer informatie, die levensreddend kan zijn!
Please subscribe to this new channel, since from April 2020 on (for now with URL link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClviG6cS5KEOJShejH9UBsQ), i will be uploading 500+ (previously recorded HealingSoundMovement Radio & TV, check https://www.youtube.com/user/HealingSoundMovement). which will be used for our HealingSoundMovement Music label releases and all soundhealing related matters from now on ) talks, interviews and events.
Not only that, but also all new interviews and other video's related to 'The Human Condition' (from Caterpillar to Butterfly, so everything related to consciousness, awareness and transformation for a 'better world' - all inspiring and empowering news, but also non-fake truth news about what i call the 'Real Reality') will be posted on the new The Human Condition channel!
Contact me (John Consemulder, neuropsychologist, author, research journalist and music/event/radio/Tv producer) at [email protected], or @ linkedin/twitter/facebook (https://www.facebook.com/john.consemulder)
https://stichtingvaccinvrij.nl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheHumanConditionTellAVision/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSV8DW49lg4
Boek
Vaccin vrij!: Ouders, artsen en wetenschappers over vaccins en vaccinvrij opgroeien
https://www.bol.com/nl/p/vaccin-vrij/9200000015493947/
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