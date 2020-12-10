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AA-85 Terry Rapoza is with us to talk the State of Jefferson, election, California, and taking action.
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60 views • December 10, 2020
Terry Rapoza is with us today to discuss the State of Jefferson, the election, California, and what everyone can do to take action. We will also get into the importance of knowing your rights, key pieces of legislation to become familiar with and agitation.
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
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Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
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