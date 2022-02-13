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Dr. Reiner Füellmich And Ulf Bittner Interviewed By Jesper Johansson About Vaccine Crimes Against Humanity
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892 views • February 13, 2022
Dr. Reiner Füellmich reveals that they now know 100% as true that the covid vaccines are designed to kill people in order to depopulate the world and he discusses what he expects to happen with those people who have instigated this evil against everyone in the world. Some vaccines are placebos and some are created as somewhat deadly and some are very deadly as these vaccines are an experiment in process to find the right combination of toxins and other components that are meant to kill people over a period of time all with various times of death such as weeks, months and years after the vaccination.
Legal actions are expected to take a real effect in the weeks ahead and that is what desperately needs to happen so that these evil people can be prosecuted and imprisoned and for many to be given the death penalty according to their involvement with these incredible crimes against humanity. Restitution is also discussed which would be in the millions and multiple millions of dollars depending on the injuries and loss of life and how your life was effected by the false pandemic and vaccinations.
Legal actions are expected to take a real effect in the weeks ahead and that is what desperately needs to happen so that these evil people can be prosecuted and imprisoned and for many to be given the death penalty according to their involvement with these incredible crimes against humanity. Restitution is also discussed which would be in the millions and multiple millions of dollars depending on the injuries and loss of life and how your life was effected by the false pandemic and vaccinations.
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