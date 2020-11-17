Vaccine success rates for Moderna & Pfizer, Fauci says we'll need to wear masks and distance anyway

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Fox News host Tucker Carlson has debunked rumors he’s leaving the network by assuring viewers that he's actually working to expand his show.



‘Over the weekend, we got a lot of calls asking if we’re leaving Fox News,’ the primetime anchor said on Monday night. ‘This show isn’t going anywhere. It’s getting bigger. The people who run Fox News want more of it, not less, and we’re grateful for that.'



Carlson added that he’s currently working on a ‘project’ to expand his show’s ‘reporting and analysis’ across other parts of the company.



‘We'll have specifics soon. But as always, thank you for your trust in us. We will do our best to be worthy of it,' Carlson continued.



Carlson’s comments appeared to come in reference to a fake post circulating on Parler, a new conservative social media platform, that alleged he was leaving Fox for emerging competitor Newsmax.



The doctored post, which circulated widely among conservatives online, was a screenshot of what appeared to be a post authored by user @TuckerCralson, which read: ‘The American people spoke their truth. Fox News is over. I will be starting at Newsmax next month.’



The post was shared to Facebook and flagged as part of the platform's efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.



A fact check published earlier on Monday by PolitiFact also rated the claim as ‘false’.



Carlson has one of the highest-rated cable news programs in the country. The controversial host is famed for his scathing attacks on the national media and prominent Democrats.



Following President Trump’s failed re-election bid, swaths of his disgruntled supporters have directed their anger towards Fox News, spurred largely by the network’s decision to cast early projections that Biden had won Arizona, and later the presidential race.



During the Million MAGA March in Washington DC Sunday, held in support of Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, supporters of the president even chanted ‘Fox News sucks’ as they proceeded towards the Capitol.



The president himself has also increased his advocacy of conservative networks like One America News Network (OANN) and Newsmax, commending their more favourable coverage and urging his supporters to tune into either one of those channels instead.



Trump has also begun routinely attacking Fox on Twitter.



In a tweet Thursday, Trump claimed, without offering proof, that Fox News’ ratings had plummeted since the election.



@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed,’ he wrote. ‘Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!’



Contrary to the president’s claims, however, a quarterly Fox News report showed the network was first among daytime news viewership for the third quarter on 2020, garnering an average audience of 1.8 million viewers. Competitors MSNB and CNN, meanwhile, averaged 1.2 million and 971,000 viewers respectively.



Still, large swathes of Trump-loyalists have seemingly been defecting from Fox to the likes of Newsmax as urged by the president.



Since Election Day, Newsmax’s ratings have surged, with its primetime audience leaping some 156 percent. Last Thursday, the Florida-based network also registered one million viewers from between 7pm to 8pm.



The channel, which says it has yet to call the election, despite the majority of other mainstream media outlets identifying Biden as the winner.



Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said his network was ‘waiting for the states' certification and the electoral college’ before calling the election.



‘We will be supportive of whoever the next president is,’ he added.