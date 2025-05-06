BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
YOU ARE REDEEMED - Monday, May 5, 2025
Christian Connection
Christian Connection
15 views • 5 days ago

Monday, May 5, 2025 - A sojourn through the scriptures of Read: Isaiah 43:1-4; Leviticus 25:25-34; Ruth 2:1-9,19-20; Ruth 3:1-14; Ruth 4:1-15,16-17; Matthew 20:25-28; Romans 3:21-26; Ephesians 1:7-10.  Homework - Exodus 6:6; Exodus 13:13; Numbers 18:15-16

For further study go to :

1. Face Value - https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84

2. End Times - https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b

Look for ZOOM link to Bible Study on Monday and Thursday at 6:45 pm EST

If you want to support my work. Please use link below:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrPastorJohn

Zoom Meeting invitation - Z4Z -Monday and Thursday Zealous for Zion Healing - Dr John Truth and Scripture Teaching

Click https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7522902918?pwd=NDc1ZmtWRVp1bzJUUi9qT1pybmM1dz09&omn=83396162675 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting

Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need?

https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF

Keywords
messiahchristcrossjesusyeshuacrucifixionbloodredeemercrucifiedransomexchangeredeemkinsmanpropitiation
