© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Intensive Care Unit in Sachsen Hospital (Germany): Completely Empty
Follow
1
Share
Report
232 views • December 07, 2021
Source and Description from DUBsential
For a few days now, the media has been overflowing with reports on the corona situation in Saxony. The situation on the ground is said to be "catastrophic", "frightening" and "alarming". The virus "rages like a conflagration". In addition, intensive care units are bursting at the seams and hospital beds are almost exclusively occupied by unvaccinated people. As an example of these conditions, the Helios Clinic on the Sonnenstein in Pirna is repeatedly mentioned. We took a look around there and could hardly believe our eyes!
For a few days now, the media has been overflowing with reports on the corona situation in Saxony. The situation on the ground is said to be "catastrophic", "frightening" and "alarming". The virus "rages like a conflagration". In addition, intensive care units are bursting at the seams and hospital beds are almost exclusively occupied by unvaccinated people. As an example of these conditions, the Helios Clinic on the Sonnenstein in Pirna is repeatedly mentioned. We took a look around there and could hardly believe our eyes!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.