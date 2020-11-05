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Oxygen Starved, Mask-Wearing EPSILONS — It’s a Brave New World
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43 views • November 05, 2020
In “Brave New World” Epsilons were the lowest class of workers, but in order to make sure they're happy serving in this role, they are deprived of oxygen but pumped with hormones that make them physically strong but unintelligent. Further, they're conditioned to feel that they're privileged to be strong. Change hormones to authority and you have 2020 workers who are self-appointed hall-monitors for lockdown
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