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"If you don’t get vaccinated, you know you’re going to die."
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2630 views • September 11, 2021
NEW - National File has obtained a recording of a Zoom video conference call between physicians and a marketing director at Novant Heath New Hanover Regional Medical Center, a group of 20 hospitals, clinics, and offices that treat patients in North Carolina and South Carolina.
In the recording, Mary Rudyk, MD tells Director of Marketing Carolyn Fisher and another hospital employee that she wants the hospitals to become more "scary to the public" by inflating the number of COVID-19 patients, and by using messaging that falsely tells individuals "if you don’t get vaccinated, you know you’re going to die."
In the recording, Mary Rudyk, MD tells Director of Marketing Carolyn Fisher and another hospital employee that she wants the hospitals to become more "scary to the public" by inflating the number of COVID-19 patients, and by using messaging that falsely tells individuals "if you don’t get vaccinated, you know you’re going to die."
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