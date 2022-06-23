Uncensored Millions of Children Could Die if We Don't Stop This with James Roguski

Maria Zeee Uncensored.Maria Zeee is joined by activist James Roguski to discuss the fraud of the published child injection trial data, the dangers to children and an urgent plea to parents not to inject their kids, with Maria showing footage from doctors who are outraged at the decision to authorize these injections for children.





James' Substack can be found here: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/pandemic-of-the-vaxxinated





Maria's interview with Professor Desmet can be viewed here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/06/break-mass-formation-before-its-too-late-heres-how-with-professor-mattias-desmet-maria-zeee/





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FULL SHOW: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/maria-zeee-millions-of-children-could-die-if-we-dont-stop-this-with-james-roguski-full-show/





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v19e29f-uncensored-millions-of-children-could-die-if-we-dont-stop-this-with-james-r.html



