New IRS Whistleblowers Testified That Hunter’s Crimes Were Off-limits
The House Oversight Committee heard more than six hours of strong evidence supporting the double standard of justice applied to the Bidens. Two credible witnesses from the IRS testified, bolstering the case that U.S. government elements protected Hunter Biden from justice.


In other news, Michigan’s attorney general announced her office is charging 16 alternative electors with felonies because they cast their electoral votes for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election; the FDA has for the first time approved an over-the-counter abortion pill; and the United Nations wants to regulate artificial intelligence.


In the second half of the show, Christian Gomez interviews Joe Wolverton about how advocates of a modern-day constitutional convention have been misleading people by misreading the Constitution, and members of The John Birch Society’s legislative and research team provide an update on the progress toward such a convention.

