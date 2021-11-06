The Aim of the HIMALAYA EXCHANGE Is To Create a System That Enables Financial Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/1/2021 HIMALAYA EXCHANGE CEO Jesse Brown: Today is the day that the team and I have been looking forward with great anticipation for over a year now. HIMALAYA EXCHANGE is aimed to create a true ecosystem for cryptocurrency, one will enable members to seamlessly use crypto in their daily lives by connecting to a network of merchants from all around the world. It’ll be a system that enables financial freedom and sovereignty over your own money while keeping all the benefits of traditional banking service.