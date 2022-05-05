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PeoplesGalacticFleet_2860
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113 views • May 05, 2022
Video 4 introducing the Peoples Galactic Fleet to the global audience. Raven is driving home and sees an amazing array of Sky Ships so stops to make this video. You will see some awesome ships very low to the ground, others high in the sky, most cloaked. There is one large ship very close to the ground that may look scary until you realise there is a jet travelling through the mass of Sky Ships. This ship is a protector of the ship/s above it so no need to be alarmed. The jet moves through and into the sunset, it is tiny in comparison to the Peoples Galactic Fleet Sky Ships. The message is clear that the Sky Ships are friendly and strong in their protective energies towards their ships. They are also very strong in their protective energies towards We, the People of Terra Earth. There is no room for fear. Be Peaceful and look up into your own sky to find your own protector Fleet.
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