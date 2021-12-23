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Adrenochrome brings Al Sharpton to life?
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156 views • December 23, 2021
Is it from the power of Adrenochrome? Or is this a deep fake? I am not sure if it is real or not but here is a video of Al Sharpton showing off his dance moves. It appears to be real. Does anyone know if this video is truly genuine and the reverend Al Sharpton really danced in front of this crowd? I have heard some people say that it is a man wearing a mask. I’ll let you decide! Nevertheless I still think he’s a traitor. Thanks to Midnight Rider Channel for sharing this video on Telegram.
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
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https://t.me/realKarliBonne
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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