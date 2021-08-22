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CEO's GRILLED Over Whistleblower Evidence of De-platforming Collusion Between Big Tech
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20 views • August 22, 2021
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri grills Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over reports of the "Tasks" Platform reportedly used by FB, Twitter and Google to coordinate censorship of people, ideas and hashtags.
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