Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1 IN 27 WOMEN WHO TOOK 3 MRNA SHOTS HAVE MYOCARDITIS - HEART LESIONS
channel image
The Prisoner
8660 Subscribers
Shop now
193 views
Published 14 hours ago

SWISS STUDY CONFIRMS THE WORST FOR MRNA RECIPIENTS
SWISS STUDY (Translate from French) - https://nouveau-monde.ca/incidence-non-negligeable-des-myocardites-apres-3e-dose-de-vax-anti-covid-19/
Dr JOHN CAMPBELL VIDEOS -
2021 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pr9yG7CMbY
July 26, 2023 (One in 35 myocardial injury) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd_RTf_ForA

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
coercionmalpracticemyocarditis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket