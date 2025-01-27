BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

April 2020 Epoch Time Wuhan Fort Detrick USAMRIID SARS-CoV2
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
217 views • 3 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


The biggest issue I've learned over my 40-year career, it's not really fighting the viruses and learning how to treat the viruses. It's fighting a system that is determined to cover up and persecute anyone who reveals the truth behind.

We've done this kind of work for now 40 years for me, the sequence analysis and comparison of the virus of the SARS2 COVID-19 apparently has genes that come from other humans and other species, including some envelope, the GP41 from HIV.

I graduated from the University of Virginia in 1980. My first job was to go to the National Cancer Institute, which was housed at Fort Detrick, Maryland, the same place that houses the USAMRIID, US Army Research Institute on Infectious Disease, the biosafety level four facility, equivalent of the Wuhan facility. And so at these facilities, it's where investigators, who I went in there myself, you can see the breakdowns in safety, and it's everywhere. That's why I have no doubt the Chinese biosafety level four was just as lacking in safety, in rigor, you can argue that they don't care.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/15/2020


1st documentary movie on the origin of CCP virus, Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus:

https://youtu.be/Le_rfTdayLs?si=iQD23q7j8NjM834d


Fort Detrick, Ebola, Cures: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/fort-detrick-ebola-cures

Keywords
healthnewstruthwuhansarsmikovitscovidfort detrick
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy