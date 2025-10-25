It's About to Blow: ICE, Democrats, and the Last Straw

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 255, 2025 - They want our blood, and they’ll get it. First Trump, then Charlie Kirk, and now they’re after the blood of ICE agents and federal officers.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Follow us on X and Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com
My latest interview with Kristi Leigh: https://lindelltv.com/trump-gets-peace-doesnt-get-god/?channel=4751