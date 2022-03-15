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And We Know 3.15.2022 Is the New World Order defeated? Witnessing the destruction of the OLD GUARD PRAY!
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111 views • March 16, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Getting tired… so many years of the enemy beating us all down… day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year… will there be an end to this? More info as if we needed any… on the election, the Intel on Ukraine, the panic on MSM, footage from Ukraine, and more on the vax.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxgpxm-3.15.22-is-the-new-world-order-defeated-witnessing-the-destruction-of-the-o.html
Getting tired… so many years of the enemy beating us all down… day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year… will there be an end to this? More info as if we needed any… on the election, the Intel on Ukraine, the panic on MSM, footage from Ukraine, and more on the vax.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxgpxm-3.15.22-is-the-new-world-order-defeated-witnessing-the-destruction-of-the-o.html
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