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fight? NEAR ASS WHIPPING OUT ON THE LAKE TODAY: DUCK HUNTERS vs "fishermen"!!
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28 views • October 04, 2020
My buddy & I were out filming another one of his duck hunts & after bringing a goose to the water from a wing shot, we went to retrieve the bird and finish the job, when outta no where, a nitro fishing boat occupied by 2 "fishermen" attempted to take what was not theirs by way of fishing net... No joke, a fishing net.... Wounded waterfowl have the tendency to dive to the bottom of lakes & grab the weeds with their mouth & drown, rather than be captured... Long story short, these fishermen were 100% in the wrong. My hunting partner and I, are the definition of ethical & we were hoodwinked by a couple of YOHAN'S,
ILLEGALLY too, as they did not have proper licenses or state authorization to even pursue this game... LISTEN CLOSE TO WHAT THEY HAVE TO SAY. The First 2& a half minutes are slow, & the wind messes with sound but only for a brief moment as we get into a heated exchange with 2 fishermen who were illegally pursuing game they had no proper authorization for to begin with, not did they have a right, rhyme nor reason as you'll soon see & hear.
ILLEGALLY too, as they did not have proper licenses or state authorization to even pursue this game... LISTEN CLOSE TO WHAT THEY HAVE TO SAY. The First 2& a half minutes are slow, & the wind messes with sound but only for a brief moment as we get into a heated exchange with 2 fishermen who were illegally pursuing game they had no proper authorization for to begin with, not did they have a right, rhyme nor reason as you'll soon see & hear.
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