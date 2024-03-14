Representative Carter, House Republicans Held A News Conference Responding to AG Mayes’ Baseless Attack on Crisis Pregnancy Centers

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – State Representative Neal Carter and House Republican colleagues will host a news conference TODAY, March 14, at 1:30 p.m. at the State Capitol to respond to recent misguided efforts by Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes to misinform the public about the positive work that Crisis Pregnancy Centers perform for women and families across the state.

Date:

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time:

1:30 p.m.

Location:

Arizona State Capitol – Hayden Rose Garden

1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007

(Located on the west side of the House of Representatives building)

Neal Carter is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 15, which includes Mesa and Queen Creek in Maricopa County, and San Tan Valley in Pinal County. He also serves as Chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee. Follow him on X/Twitter at @NealCarterAZ.

MAAP Real Talk Show Copyright 2024

Producer George Nemeh

Thanks to the generous support of grassroots patriots like YOU, MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Is working hard EVERY DAY to build a MASSIVE True Grassroots Movement Through the Flow of Accurate Truthful Information's -- to get out the vote for our Pro-America Movement in 2023, 2024, and beyond!

Please make your MOST GENEROUS gift of $25, $50, $75, $100, or more today to help MAAP REAL TALK SHOW do MORE THAN EVER to save America this year.

Thank you for standing with me in this fight.

Check to: MAAP Real Talk Show.

All Postage Mail send to:

10115 E. Bell Rd Ste 107-494

Scottsdale, Arizona 85260

