RT News - January 10 2025 6AM GMT

January 10, 2025

Donald Trump says he’s setting up a meeting with Vladimir Putin, and that the Ukraine conflict needs to come to an end. That’s as Biden pumps even more money and weapons to Kiev before he rides off into the sunset. Ten people are dead in urban fires that sweep Los Angeles leaving an apocalyptic wasteland behind. California’s leadership is slammed for its response as the public blasts the fact that local firefighting gear that was shipped off to Ukraine. Lebanon elects its army chief to lead the nation, bringing hope to locals while pledging to defend the country from Israeli aggression. We visit ancient UNESCO heritage sites which took a beating amid the IDF bombardments.









