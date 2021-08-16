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CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM REMOTE CONTROL
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132 views • August 16, 2021
We can now be physically controlled by our central nervous systems from unknown remote locations as if we are mechanical robots. This is being achieved by criminal gangs of neuro operatives who themselves are under a heirarchical based chain of command which I believe are the same men and women who are major shareholders in mega corporations such as Blackrock and Vanguard.
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