Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘One of the Biggest Lies in Medicine’ Exposed: The Untold Path to Reversing Type 2 Diabetes & Losing Weight
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1252 Subscribers
160 views
Published a day ago

“I saw just these amazing cases, people with type 2 diabetes that I had been treating for 20 years ... it completely reversed that diabetes.” - Dr. Jason Fung


Dr. Jason Fung: https://www.dietdoctor.com/authors/dr-jason-fung-m-d


The Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/v2wmxgo-one-of-the-biggest-lies-in-medicine-exposed-the-path-to-reversing-type-2-di.html

Keywords
healthliesdiabetesmedicinediseasefastingdietweight lossdoctorlosing weightfatwellnesseatingcarbohydratesjason funglosing weight reverse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket