DID THE PRESIDENT JUST SAY WE RE GOING TO END "WARP SPEED"?

For Entertainment Purposes Only

N

The answer is "No, he didn't"

We want to hear your stance on forced "vaccines", quarantine and isolation upon unwilling Americans who have now done the research, understand the "science" and are now aware that FDA,CDC and WHO are all privately funded organizations and don't work at the behedst or the behalf of the American people AT ALL. Can you please comment on this and your stance on these topics and let us know where you stand with these privately funded organizations. Please sir.

I d really like to have clarity around what you meant when you said you "Have the Military standing by and ready to deliver these shots in a very forceful manner" back in your first term. Please sir.

I also am not the only person who wants to know why no one has been locked up or charged for ANY of these wrong doings that have now been not only admitted to, literally, by some of the actual perpetrators but CONTINUED ON as protocalls STILL to this day in America. They appear to be trying to make a comeback with the same people, groups and organizations that were completely wrong and almost decapitated our America with lockdowns and corporate she anigans. What is being done about this?





Sir, we need your promise that none of this will any longer apply to Americans. Im sad to say that it DOESNT MATTER WHAT ELSE YOU DO. if you dont address this ELEPHANT in the room, you're just avoiding it for some reason and we need to know why and where you stand as our representative and President.

Thank You

Rob, Colorado











