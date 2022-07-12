Arrests, Baal Broken & Trucks Stop This Week 07/12/2022

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Pastor Stan shares a new dream from Tim Sheets. This dream is good news! Breaking the Barriers of Baal. Breaking down the Enemy's roots. Then another dream is shared and it's called: "Donald Trump gets Third Term with Lauren Boebert as VP".
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