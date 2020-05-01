Scriptures being read to ya and follow along with me Matthew 1

Scriptures being read to ya and follow along with me

1This is the genealogy of Yeshua the Messiah, son of David, son of Avraham:

2Avraham was the father of Yitz’chak,

Yitz’chak was the father of Ya‘akov,

Ya‘akov was the father of Y’hudah and his brothers,

3Y’hudah was the father of Peretz and Zerach (their mother was Tamar),

Peretz was the father of Hetzron,

Hetzron was the father of Ram,

4Ram was the father of ‘Amminadav,

‘Amminadav was the father of Nachshon,

Nachshon was the father of Salmon,

5Salmon was the father of Bo‘az (his mother was Rachav),

Bo‘az was the father of ‘Oved (his mother was Rut),

‘Oved was the father of Yishai,

6Yishai was the father of David the king.

David was the father of Shlomo (his mother was the wife of Uriyah),

7Shlomo was the father of Rechav‘am,

Rechav‘am was the father of Aviyah,

Aviyah was the father of Asa,

8Asa was the father of Y’hoshafat,

Y’hoshafat was the father of Yoram,

Yoram was the father of ‘Uziyahu,

9‘Uziyahu was the father of Yotam,

Yotam was the father of Achaz,

Achaz was the father of Hizkiyahu,

10Hizkiyahu was the father of M’nasheh,

M’nasheh was the father of Amon,

Amon was the father of Yoshiyahu,

11Yoshiyahu was the father of Y’khanyahu and his brothers

at the time of the Exile to Bavel.

12After the Babylonian Exile, Y’khanyahu was the father of Sh’altiel,

Sh’altiel was the father of Z’rubavel,

13Z’rubavel was the father of Avihud,

Avihud was the father of Elyakim,

Elyakim was the father of ‘Azur,

14‘Azur was the father of Tzadok,

Tzadok was the father of Yakhin,

Yakhin was the father of El’ichud,

15El’ichud was the father of El‘azar,

El‘azar was the father of Mattan,

Mattan was the father of Ya‘akov,

16Ya‘akov was the father of Yosef the husband of Miryam,

from whom was born the Yeshua who was called the Messiah.

17Thus there were fourteen generations from Avraham to David,

fourteen generations from David to the Babylonian Exile,

and fourteen generations from the Babylonian Exile to the Messiah.