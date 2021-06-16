Corstet: G7 Summit And Global Governance #3 - Biden Meets Putin In Geneva

In today's 30 minute minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the G7 Summit and Global Governance.



Having made its way through the G7 Summit, now it's time to sit across the table from the master geopolitical chess player, Vladimir Putin...and Vladimir has a fist in his pocket from two months ago.



In March, Biden called Putin a "killer." Putin fired back, “it takes one to know one.” Putin went on to insist that the U.S. make take Russia’s interests into account not trade insults.



Biden meets Putin in Geneva today, which may be the most watched geopolitical theater this year.



AGENDA:



1. CYBERATTACKS. Several occurred on US infrastructure earlier this year that the administration blamed on Russia.



2. TREATIES. Will the "News START" treaty aimed at limited nuclear weapon development be just another case of empty promises by the Russian Federation without any intention of compliance?



3. EMBASSIES. Both the US and Russia recalled envoys earlier this year, will the trend continue?



4. PRISONER EXCHANGE. Putin suggested he would entertain a prisoner swap involving American former U.S. Marines Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan, both in Russian prisons. Getting Reed back may be easier as he was imprisoned for assaulting Russian police officers while drunk during a party. Whelan is serving 16 years for espionage...which he denies, but Biden will really have to make it worth Russia's while to pull that one off.



Can Biden resist the temptation, which he rarely does, to provoke another verbal fist fight over allegations Putin has eliminated political foes? Is that really an exchange a Democrat leader would like to start? (talk about the pot and kettle)



This deep dive into the short and long term effects of the G7 Summit gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.



Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com



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