Ukrainian MP Mariana Bezuglaya, from President Zelensky's party has accused Ukraine's top commander Aleksandr Syrsky of planning a conspiracy to capitulate to Russia. Syrsky, appointed as Ukraine's highest-ranking general in February, replaced Valery Zaluzhny, whose leadership included a failed attempt to repel Russian forces