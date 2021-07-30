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DIRE WARNING FROM DR. CHARLES HOFFE -
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111 views • July 30, 2021
In this explosive interview of Dr. Charles Hoffe on the Laura Lynn show, Dr. Hoffe explains how he has tested his patients who have received the COVID-19 shots
and that 62% of them show blood clotting and permanent damage as a result. "The worst is yet to come" for these patients, he claims.
Canadian Doctor: 62% of Patients Vaccinated for COVID Have Permanent Heart Damage
https://rumble.com/vjino9-dire-warning-from-dr.-charles-hoffe.html
An important excerpt of my interview with Dr. Charles Hoffe on how the vaccine works and effects your body. Dr. Charles Hoffe email: [email protected]
Today’s show resources: https://bit.ly/3yyqYDJ
and that 62% of them show blood clotting and permanent damage as a result. "The worst is yet to come" for these patients, he claims.
Canadian Doctor: 62% of Patients Vaccinated for COVID Have Permanent Heart Damage
https://rumble.com/vjino9-dire-warning-from-dr.-charles-hoffe.html
An important excerpt of my interview with Dr. Charles Hoffe on how the vaccine works and effects your body. Dr. Charles Hoffe email: [email protected]
Today’s show resources: https://bit.ly/3yyqYDJ
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