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TruNews - 6/15/21*
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60 views • June 16, 2021
Jun 15, 2021
P Morgan Hoards Cash, Biden IRS Powers Up To Seize Cash
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke examine the accumulation of cash by JPMorgan, as major banks respond to concerns of massive inflation and investigations by ordering employees to preserve texts and WhatsApp messages.
In the second half, Milo and Edward look at the revelations of former Trump officials now coming out as saying the source of the COVID virus is the Wuhan lab in China.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/15/21.
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🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
P Morgan Hoards Cash, Biden IRS Powers Up To Seize Cash
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke examine the accumulation of cash by JPMorgan, as major banks respond to concerns of massive inflation and investigations by ordering employees to preserve texts and WhatsApp messages.
In the second half, Milo and Edward look at the revelations of former Trump officials now coming out as saying the source of the COVID virus is the Wuhan lab in China.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/15/21.
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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