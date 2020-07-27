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Joseph Stalin Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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33 views • July 27, 2020
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From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Stalin
Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin[a] (18 December 1878
– 5 March 1953) was a Georgian-born Soviet
revolutionary and political leader. Governing the
Soviet Union as its dictator from the mid-1920s
until his death in 1953, he served as General
Secretary of the Central Committee of the
Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1922
to 1952 and as Premier of the Soviet Union from
1941 to 1953. Ideologically a Marxist and a
Leninist, Stalin helped to formalise these
ideas as Marxism–Leninism while his own
policies became known as Stalinism.
Born to a working class family in Gori, Russian
Empire, as a youth Stalin joined the Marxist
Russian Social Democratic Labour Party. He
edited the party newspaper Pravda and raised
funds for Vladimir Lenin's Bolshevikfaction
via robberies, kidnappings, and protection
rackets. Repeatedly arrested, he underwent
several internal exiles. After the Bolsheviks
gained power in the October Revolution of
1917 and established the Russian Soviet
Republic, Stalin sat on the governing Politburo
during the Russian Civil War and helped form
the Soviet Union in 1922. Despite Lenin's
opposition, Stalin consolidated power following
the former's death in 1924. During Stalin's
tenure, "Socialism in One Country" became a
central concept in Soviet society, and Lenin's
New Economic Policy was replaced with a
centralised command economy, industrialisation
and collectivisation. These rapidly transformed
the country into an industrial power, but
disrupted food production and contributed to
the famine of 1932–33, particularly affecting
Ukraine. To eradicate those regarded as
"enemies of the working class", from 1934 to
1939 Stalin organised the "Great Purge" in which
hundreds of thousands—including senior political
and military figures—were interned in prison
camps, exiled, or executed.
Stalin's government promoted Marxism–Leninism
abroad through the Communist International and
supported anti-fascist movements throughout
Europe during the 1930s, particularly in the
Spanish Civil War. However, in 1939 they signed
a non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany,
resulting in their joint invasion of Poland.
Germany ended the pact by invading the Soviet
Union in 1941. Despite initial setbacks, the
Soviet Red Army halted the German incursion
and captured Berlin in May 1945, ending World
War II in Europe. The Soviets annexed the
Baltic states and helped establish pro-Soviet
Marxist–Leninist governments throughout
Eastern Europe. The Soviet Union and the
United States emerged as the two world
superpowers, and a period of tensions began
between the Soviet-backed Eastern Bloc and
U.S.-backed Western Bloc known as the Cold
War. Stalin led his country through its post
-war reconstruction, during which it developed
a nuclear weapon. In these years, the country
experienced another major famine and a period
of antisemitism, which reached its peak in
the 1952–1953 Doctors' plot. Stalin died in
1953 and was succeeded by Nikita Khrushchev,
who denounced his predecessor and initiated
a de-Stalinisation process throughout Soviet
society.
Widely considered one of the 20th century's
most significant figures, Stalin was the
subject of a pervasive personality cult within
the international Marxist–Leninist movement,
for whom Stalin was a champion of socialism and
the working class. Since the fall of the Soviet
Union, Stalin has retained popularity in Russia
and Georgia as a victorious wartime leader who
established the Soviet Union as a major world
power. Conversely, his autocratic government
has been widely denounced for overseeing mass
repressions, hundreds of thousands of executions
and millions of non-combatant deaths through his
policies.
Scholarly estimates put the total number of human
deaths attributable to Stalin's rule right around
20 millions.
Joseph Stalin did need a spirit rescue.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Stalin
Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin[a] (18 December 1878
– 5 March 1953) was a Georgian-born Soviet
revolutionary and political leader. Governing the
Soviet Union as its dictator from the mid-1920s
until his death in 1953, he served as General
Secretary of the Central Committee of the
Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1922
to 1952 and as Premier of the Soviet Union from
1941 to 1953. Ideologically a Marxist and a
Leninist, Stalin helped to formalise these
ideas as Marxism–Leninism while his own
policies became known as Stalinism.
Born to a working class family in Gori, Russian
Empire, as a youth Stalin joined the Marxist
Russian Social Democratic Labour Party. He
edited the party newspaper Pravda and raised
funds for Vladimir Lenin's Bolshevikfaction
via robberies, kidnappings, and protection
rackets. Repeatedly arrested, he underwent
several internal exiles. After the Bolsheviks
gained power in the October Revolution of
1917 and established the Russian Soviet
Republic, Stalin sat on the governing Politburo
during the Russian Civil War and helped form
the Soviet Union in 1922. Despite Lenin's
opposition, Stalin consolidated power following
the former's death in 1924. During Stalin's
tenure, "Socialism in One Country" became a
central concept in Soviet society, and Lenin's
New Economic Policy was replaced with a
centralised command economy, industrialisation
and collectivisation. These rapidly transformed
the country into an industrial power, but
disrupted food production and contributed to
the famine of 1932–33, particularly affecting
Ukraine. To eradicate those regarded as
"enemies of the working class", from 1934 to
1939 Stalin organised the "Great Purge" in which
hundreds of thousands—including senior political
and military figures—were interned in prison
camps, exiled, or executed.
Stalin's government promoted Marxism–Leninism
abroad through the Communist International and
supported anti-fascist movements throughout
Europe during the 1930s, particularly in the
Spanish Civil War. However, in 1939 they signed
a non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany,
resulting in their joint invasion of Poland.
Germany ended the pact by invading the Soviet
Union in 1941. Despite initial setbacks, the
Soviet Red Army halted the German incursion
and captured Berlin in May 1945, ending World
War II in Europe. The Soviets annexed the
Baltic states and helped establish pro-Soviet
Marxist–Leninist governments throughout
Eastern Europe. The Soviet Union and the
United States emerged as the two world
superpowers, and a period of tensions began
between the Soviet-backed Eastern Bloc and
U.S.-backed Western Bloc known as the Cold
War. Stalin led his country through its post
-war reconstruction, during which it developed
a nuclear weapon. In these years, the country
experienced another major famine and a period
of antisemitism, which reached its peak in
the 1952–1953 Doctors' plot. Stalin died in
1953 and was succeeded by Nikita Khrushchev,
who denounced his predecessor and initiated
a de-Stalinisation process throughout Soviet
society.
Widely considered one of the 20th century's
most significant figures, Stalin was the
subject of a pervasive personality cult within
the international Marxist–Leninist movement,
for whom Stalin was a champion of socialism and
the working class. Since the fall of the Soviet
Union, Stalin has retained popularity in Russia
and Georgia as a victorious wartime leader who
established the Soviet Union as a major world
power. Conversely, his autocratic government
has been widely denounced for overseeing mass
repressions, hundreds of thousands of executions
and millions of non-combatant deaths through his
policies.
Scholarly estimates put the total number of human
deaths attributable to Stalin's rule right around
20 millions.
Joseph Stalin did need a spirit rescue.
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