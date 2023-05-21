Create New Account
To SEE THIS Is to SEE The IMPOSSIBLE. Welcome to the REAL WORLD!! Satan's Kingdom Cannot Stand
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Published a day ago |

Here Comes the End of ALL Things.. ZERO Doubt  

link to video:  "Covid vaccine: everything they don't want you to know - RAPTOR RNA"  

https://www.brighteon.com/b7ba7dbd-3143-4b53-8347-661b2f8441bc    

link to show notes

 https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/index.php?/category/115 

1 Corinthians 13:1-7
"Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal. 2 And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. 3 And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, but have not love, it profits me nothing.
4 Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; 5 does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; 6 does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; 7 bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things."

video by Jonathan Kleck 

All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ  



biblemessiahangelchristjesussatanprophecyrepentance

