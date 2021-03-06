WHO insider exposes GAVI, Bill Gates for perpetrating coronavirus plandemic

Dr. Astrid Stückelberger dropped some major bombshells during a recent interview that completely blew the lid on billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, the corrupt World Health Organization (WHO), and other nefarious elements that all conspired together to perpetrate the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic on the world.



A scientist, writer and WHO insider, Dr. Stückelberger used to believe in the work of the United Nations arm until she started to see some serious red flags with the way it operates. Much like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the WHO functions more like a private corporation than it does a public health agency, working to advance the interests of Big Pharma and other pro-vaccine forces like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.



As a professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland as well as a lecturer within the Institute of Global Health of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Geneva, Dr. Stückelberger is a credible source, by the way, whose insider information about the WHO is noteworthy.