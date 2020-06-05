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From Coup to Corona: The Take Down of The United States of America, Part 2
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49 views • June 05, 2020
This film delves into the backdrop and ultimate plan to wreck the USA by any means at the disposal of certain aligned powers. It is heavily researched and long-form clips of salient voices to the discussion. You decide what is necessary from the information presented.
Part 2 concludes with media's irresponsibility, delves into the prior impeachment shenanigans (Beck) that preceded the Corona Virus. Then reflects on the overall linkages to the various actors and what is at stake.
Narration (done badly): Jason Powers
Audio/Background Music: www.bensound.com , www.pond5.com , www.fesliyanstudios.com
On Every Street
Artist: Dire Straits Album: The Best of - Private Investigations
Writers: Mark Knopfler
Licensed to YouTube by:
WMG, UMG (on behalf of Warner Records Label); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPG Publishing, ASCAP, LatinAutor, CMRRA, LatinAutor - UMPG, UMPI, and 7 Music Rights Societies
Part 2 concludes with media's irresponsibility, delves into the prior impeachment shenanigans (Beck) that preceded the Corona Virus. Then reflects on the overall linkages to the various actors and what is at stake.
Narration (done badly): Jason Powers
Audio/Background Music: www.bensound.com , www.pond5.com , www.fesliyanstudios.com
On Every Street
Artist: Dire Straits Album: The Best of - Private Investigations
Writers: Mark Knopfler
Licensed to YouTube by:
WMG, UMG (on behalf of Warner Records Label); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPG Publishing, ASCAP, LatinAutor, CMRRA, LatinAutor - UMPG, UMPI, and 7 Music Rights Societies
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