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Movie Trailer - Command and Control (2016) - Documentary
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9 views • November 13, 2019
Movie Trailer - Command and Control (2016) - Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCPlm-mQ9Kk
Movieclips Indie
Published on Jul 14, 2016
Directed by: Robert Kenner
full movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGp90esPAKs
Culture - Movie - Command and Control
Max Speedster Published on Jan 21, 2018
A deadly accident occurs at a Titan II missile complex in Arkansas in September, 1980. – the result of a falling socket striking an intercontinental ballistic missile carrying the most powerful nuclear warhead ever built by the United States.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCPlm-mQ9Kk
Movieclips Indie
Published on Jul 14, 2016
Directed by: Robert Kenner
full movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGp90esPAKs
Culture - Movie - Command and Control
Max Speedster Published on Jan 21, 2018
A deadly accident occurs at a Titan II missile complex in Arkansas in September, 1980. – the result of a falling socket striking an intercontinental ballistic missile carrying the most powerful nuclear warhead ever built by the United States.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
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