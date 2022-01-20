PREPARE TO AVOID THE HOSPITAL (AND HOW TO GET OUT OF ONE ALIVE)

From my 2 years of research and observation, here’s what I’m doing to stay out of the hospital altogether. (Plus what I’d do to avoid worst outcomes if I had to be hospitalized).





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.