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A Brave Doctor Explains A COVID-19 DECEPTION- westruther-Brighteon
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167 views • May 13, 2020
Hello friends- This is one to pay close attention to the closed captioning- Stick with this channel, because I have a load of these materials to share and most were deleted from the Google-Nazi-tube- Thanks for coming back to this channel- I want to mention that you might be glad that you do some browsing all over Brighteon, the materials are abundant there for you- Cheers, gwt
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