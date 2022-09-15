Create New Account
This Episode Is All About Prepping
Living Off Grid Show
Join Jim as he discusses prepping and discusses the reasons why we need to prep. He also talks about the corruption and evil that is behind the reasons we are forced to prepare for SHTF. Time is short, world events are out of control.

preppingsurvivalhow-tooff-grid

