Does Revoking Title 42 Mean Our Borders Are Open? | Sheriff Mark Lamb
193 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Does Revoking Title 42 Mean Our Borders Are Open?


"It doesn't matter what they say, it's what they do and their actions have sent a message across the world that, 'we're not going to hold people accountable.'"

Sheriff Mark Lamb and guest host Andrew Kolvet discuss the chaos at the southern border because of Biden's ineptitude.


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimesheriff mark lamb

