ORANGE COUNTY STRIPPER ACCUSED OF 💀 DECAPITATING 55 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
54 views • 1 day ago

Five months after her boyfriend’s headless body was found inside her home, an Anaheim woman has been extradited from Mexico to face charges. KTLA's Chip Yost reports on Jan. 29, 2026.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3-zB-WyKpA


AI Overview


On January 29, 2026, KTLA's Chip Yost reported that 23-year-old Alyssa Marie Lira of Anaheim has been extradited from Mexico to face murder charges in the death of her 55-year-old boyfriend, Enrique Gonzalez-Carbajal.


The key details of the case, as reported by KTLA and the Orange County District


Attorney's Office, are as follows:


Discovery of the Crime: On August 25, 2025, the headless body of Enrique Gonzalez-Carbajal was discovered inside Lira's Anaheim apartment.


The Suspect: Lira, who had been working as an exotic dancer/stripper and had been dating the victim for only two months, was identified as the suspect, with investigators determining she fled to Mexico immediately after the killing.


Extradition and Arrest: After a five-month search, Lira was tracked down by FBI and Mexican authorities and taken into custody on January 22, 2026. She was handed over to Anaheim detectives at the San Ysidro border checkpoint on January 23, 2026.


Charges: Lira is charged with one felony count of murder and a felony enhancement of personal use of a weapon.


Legal Status: She is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail, with an arraignment scheduled for February 13, 2026, at the North Justice Center in Fullerton.


If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life.


Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer described the case as a domestic violence killing.

Keywords
decapitationorange countystripperenrique gonzalez-carbajalalyssa marie lira
