Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (9 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of one special operations brigade, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade close to Sinelnikovo, Malye Prokhody, and Zhovtnyovoye (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 30 troops, two field artillery guns, and one motor vehicle.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one tank brigade, one jaeger brigade, one air assault brigade, one mountain assault brigade, one airmobile brigade, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades close to Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Zeleny Gai, Lozovaya, Boguslavka, Novoplatonovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Yampol, Serebryanka, and Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 205 troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, six armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, two Dutch-made YPR-765 armoured personnel carriers, six field artillery guns, including three NATO-made ones, and six motor vehicles. Three ammunition depots and three Kvertus and Nota electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️As a result of decisive offensive actions, the Yug Group of Forces' units liberated Orekhovo-Vasilevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops delivered strikes at formations of three mechanised brigades of the AFU near Seversk, Zaliznyanskoye, Minkovka, Chasov Yar, and Predtechino (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 180 troops, one motor vehicle, and two field artillery guns. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depths of enemy defences, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of eight mechanised brigades, one motorised rifle brigade, three jaeger brigades of the AFU, two National Guard brigades, one assault regiment, and one territorial defence brigade near Muravka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Kotlino, Druzhba, Panteleymonovka, Yasenovoye, Uspenovka, Petrovka, Grodovka, Peschanoye and Udachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 580 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including U.S.-made M113 and M1117 armoured personnel carriers, three field artillery guns, and seven motor vehicles.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one tank brigade of the AFU, and three territorial defence brigades close to Novosyolka, Burlatskoye, Novopol, Novoocheretovatoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were more than 140 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns, including one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one infantry brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Novoandreyevka, Malye Shcherbaki, Kamenskoye, Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region), Berislav, and Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 65 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, and seven motor vehicles. Two ammunition depots and three electronic warfare stations were hit.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged an oil and gas facility which provided support for the operation of the Ukrainian military industry, the infrastructure of military airfields as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 147 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities shot down one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile and 90 fixed-wing drones.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 42,800 unmanned aerial vehicles, 592 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,268 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,514 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,463 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,420 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.