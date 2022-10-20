© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/477487
Summary：10/18/2022 The Hudson Institute's China Center presents the third episode of 'An Evening with Mike Pompeo - a message to the Chinese People': The CCP Is the Cause of Deterioration of US-China Relations.