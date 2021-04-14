KrisAnne Hall: Liberty First Legal Vaccine Exemption Letter

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Introducing Liberty First Legal. A nonprofit firm for legal assistance to the public. Also offering a Covid Vaccine Exemption Letter. Know your rights. #LibertyFirst
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About KrisAnne Hall
KrisAnne Hall received her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Blackburn College and her Juris Doctor from the University of Florida, College of law. She served in the US Army as a military intelligence cryptologic linguist and was a prosecutor for the State of Florida for nearly a decade. KrisAnne also worked with a prominent national First Amendment Law firm where she traveled the country defending American’s whose Rights were violated by unlawful arrests and prosecutions.
KrisAnne is the most sought after national speaker on the Constitution, averaging over 250 events in nearly 22 States every year for 5 years straight. She has written 6 books on American History and the US Constitution and is now a professor at River University School of Government. KrisAnne is a regular consultant on the Constitution for numerous radio, podcast, and television programs. She has been seen on i24 News, Law & Crime, NewsMax, Fox News, and she has been interviewed by C-Span InDepth and her books and classes have been featured on CSPAN Book-tv. KrisAnne has had a nationally popular radio show, with an international following, for the over 6 years. Her show is carried both on terrestrial and internet stations as well as Roku & YouTube.
Comments moderation policy:
1. Comments are not moderated by KrisAnne. She teaches 2 or more classes every day. Comments are moderated by a 3rd party using the following guidelines.
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Taking issue with what is said and having a reasonable, respectful discussion is the goal. No one expects 100% agreement but talking to each other with civility is highly encouraged. This is as a learning platform in regards to liberty.