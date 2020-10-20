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Corona Virus is just the Common Cold (1989 AMA Journal of medicine) 2m33s-long.mkv
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51 views • October 20, 2020
A 2 minute 33 second mkv showing how the corona virus used to be classified as the common cold (1989-AMA-journal of medicine). Of course the prostitute medical profession has to claim it mutated into COVID19 in 2019, and they will be charging you $ for a new vaccine in 2020 because the darn thing mutated again. It is SO SMART, It knows how to hide during BLM riots and not infect anyone, but try holding a Christian church service, or a Trump Rally and it shows up in droves.
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