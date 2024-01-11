Stupidest Senator Ever Lies about The J6 Velvet Rope Insurrection - Nebraska History 1/11/21

Nebraska History on January 11, 2021. The local fake news bimbos reported that Stupid Ben Sassehole had more stupid comments to make about the J6 Velvet Rope Insurrection. Stupid Ben Sassehole, the stupidest senator ever, from Nebraska, and if you are the stupidest senator ever, from Nebraska, then you are the stupidest senator, ever, that has ever been in the Senate, continued to lie and look stupid. Stupid Ben Sassehole had this to say about the J6 Velvet rope Insurrection.
Everything Stupid Ben Sassehole said about the J6 Velvet Rope Insurrection was a lie because everything this stupid and oblivious child-like idiot ever said was a lie, whether he knew it or not. Stupid Ben Sassehole was a smug, weak-minded, dim-witted, and fallacious lying fraud and he demonstrated those attributes, every time he spoke, when he played Senator. And that’s Nebraska History.
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/nebraska-history?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#nebraska #nebraskahistory #bensasse #sasse #sassehole #bensassehole #history #historynebraska #historicalsociety #visitnebraska #nebraskalife #nebraskaland #nebraskasandhills #nebraskagram #nebraskastrong #lincolnnebraska #nebraskathroughthelens #visit #nebraskablogger #lincoln #omahanebraska #omaha #journey #nebraskafurnituremart #nebraskahunting #nebraskafootball #explorenebraska #trb #onlyinnebraska #visitomaha #shareomaha #givingtuesday402 #huskers #nebraskacornhuskers #nebraskahuskers #gobigred #gbr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.